Summer Solstice Progressive Dinner Party at The Arts District

The First Annual Progressive Dinner at The Arts District, “Congé, is Avant-Garde. A Progressive Dinner Party that the ARTS DISTRICT hasn’t done before. We’re mixing Masters in the Culinary, Visual and Performance Arts in a unique way. Congé is the new Art Gastro Dining Experience for San Diego!”

Chef Flor Franco and Chef Filippo Piccini are the dynamo Gastro Artists of the Progressive Party. The First Mexican female chef to be inducted as a Disciple of Escoffier in 2018, Chef Flor adheres strictly to sourcing only sustainable and raw ingredients, using foods grown from wholesome soil tended to with care. Chef Flor Franco is present at every major food event in the region.

Solare Executive Chef Filippo Picinni successfully graduated from culinary school in Florence, Italy and then immediately began working for some of the best restaurants all over Italy. Chef Filippo owned and managed his successful restaurant, Ristorante Bacco e Cerere in Tuscany until he began traveling around the world.

Three ARTS DISTRICT Residents will transform their business spaces and become Hosts of the Congé Dinner. Colleen Veltz and Veltz Fine Art hosts the Appetizer Seed of Life Immersive Installation. Collaborating Sculptor Garrett Goodwin.

Solare Lounge and Owner Randy Smerik host the Wonder of Life Entrée Experience. A special performance by Jean Isaacs San Diego Dance Theater and Flamenco and Classical Guitarist James Clarkston.

MK Envision Galleries Owners Kelsey O'Brien and Michelle Ballantyne host the Wonder of Life Interactive Dessert. Interacting Liberty Station Artists Michele K Goodwin Lisa Elizabeth Lovejoy Michal Mor. A Special performance by Dr. Marta Z one of Southern California's most sought-after electric violinists and a member of the prestigious Hutchins Consort as one of their Treble Violin players. Marta has performed with Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Sheila E, Trisha Yearwood, B.B. King, Pointer Sisters and Little Richard under the direction of John Williams and Harold Wheeler at the Olympic Games in Atlanta. A Photographic perspective on Congé features depth Photographers John O Mara Thomas Linde Paul W Koester

Regular Admission and Gold VIP Experience Tickets can be purchased at https://www.palettexevents.com/s/shop Now Through June 16th

Liberty Station, Point Loma $99 - $149