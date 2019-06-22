Summer Soul: 4Seasons Collab Release & Summer Kickoff
Mother Earth Tap House 206 Main St., San Diego, California 92084
Celebrating all things Summer! Beat the heat with cold suds, epic sounds, and down home cookin'! We are ready to turn up for our favorite season!
<<*>> Can and Draft release: '4Seasons - Summer' collab w/ Fremont Brewing! Hazy IPA brewed with African Queen hops
<<*>> Draft release: 'High Jinks' Pilsner
<<*>> Randall and Cask surprises
<<*>> Soul Food by Mother's Provisions
<<*>> Live Music by Father Jax (5-9pm)
