Summer Soul: 4Seasons Collab Release & Summer Kickoff

Celebrating all things Summer! Beat the heat with cold suds, epic sounds, and down home cookin'! We are ready to turn up for our favorite season!

<<*>> Can and Draft release: '4Seasons - Summer' collab w/ Fremont Brewing! Hazy IPA brewed with African Queen hops

<<*>> Draft release: 'High Jinks' Pilsner

<<*>> Randall and Cask surprises

<<*>> Soul Food by Mother's Provisions

<<*>> Live Music by Father Jax (5-9pm)