Kids Summer Writing Camps!

Creative Writing Camp with Kristen Fogle and Tia Meredith

July 15-19

For ages 10-12, 10am-12pm

For ages 13-15, 12:30pm-2:30pm

$99 (For sign ups before 7/8)

$120 (Sign ups after 7/8)

Want to write more (and better) this summer? Former magazine editor and current Writers, Ink Executive Director Kristen Fogle will utilize multi-sensory timed writing prompts to kick-start your kids creativity! Campers will receive positive support from their peers and direct feedback from Kristen. Each day will also contain helpful talks on craft like plot, character, voice, structure, setting, and point of view. The week will culminate in a reading for friends, family, and campers.

A $5 cash materials fee will be collected the first day of class to cover printing costs.

Register early! Each camp will be capped at 15 students.

The Secret Lives of Stuffies (ages 6-9) with Marcie Colleen

July 22-26, 10am-12pm (Session 1)

August 19-23, 1-3pm (Session 2)

$99 (For sign ups before 7/15 for Session 1; before 8/12 for Session 2)

$120 (Sign ups after 7/15 for Session 1; after 8/12 for Session 2)

What do stuffies do when they are home all day? Do they just sit on the bed and do nothing? Children’s author, Marcie Colleen lives with a mischievous sock monkey who is the inspiration for many of her stories. Using her own unique writing process, Marcie will guide campers step-by-step in developing ideas and inspiring silly adventures starring their own stuffed friends. The week will end with a special Story Time where campers share their completed books. Stuffed friends are invited.

A $5 cash materials fee will be collected the first day of class to cover material costs.

Register early! Each camp will be capped at 15 students.

http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-07-15-summer-writing-camp-for-kids-begins-creative-writing-july-15-19-stuffed-animals-july-22-26-or-august-19-23/