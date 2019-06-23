Sun Deck at The Del

Sun Deck Sundays | Jun 2 to Sep 1, 3-7pm: Join us for a weekly series that features live music and special guest breweries and distilleries.

This beachfront eatery is the ultimate destination for craft cocktails and coastal favorites. Relax by the cozy fire pits and savor delectable bites and drinks. With gorgeous front row views of the most spectacular sunsets on the West Coast, dining on the Sun Deck is an inDELible experience like no other. Food service 12n-5p