Sun Shadows art show sheds light on the experimental side of San Diego artist June Rubin. “Organic” is a vibrant “painting” of orange grapes with black ribbons of paint to delineate shadows. “Fiery Tree” is a playful colorful watercolor in which the magenta side of the hot pink tree trunk gives form to a beloved Mission Bay tree. Sun Shadows runs for the month of August, 2019. Contact June Rubin: 858 229-4571

Organic, acrylic by June Rubin Fiery Tree, watercolor by June Rubin