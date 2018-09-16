Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm

to Google Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00

Nopalito Farms 30321 Castlecrest Dr., San Diego, California 92082

Sunday Asado Wet Hop Fest

Venture to Valley Center to celebrate the Brownwoods’ seasonal wet hop harvest with an open to the public “Sunday Asado” cookout on September 16. Channeling the essence of an Argentinian asado, this ticketed open-flame affair at Nopalito Farms will showcase specialty beer collaborations from the best of San Diego's local breweries, wood-fired dishes from Miho Catering, specialty cocktails in partnership with Old Harbor Distilling Co., live bluegrass music, and more. Nopalito’s farm fresh produce will permeate the menu and cocktails.

Nopalito Farms | 30321 Castlecrest Dr.

Sunday, September 16

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Info
Nopalito Farms 30321 Castlecrest Dr., San Diego, California 92082 View Map
Valley Center
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00 iCalendar - Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm - 2018-09-16 13:00:00