Sunday Asado at Nopalito Farm

Sunday Asado Wet Hop Fest

Venture to Valley Center to celebrate the Brownwoods’ seasonal wet hop harvest with an open to the public “Sunday Asado” cookout on September 16. Channeling the essence of an Argentinian asado, this ticketed open-flame affair at Nopalito Farms will showcase specialty beer collaborations from the best of San Diego's local breweries, wood-fired dishes from Miho Catering, specialty cocktails in partnership with Old Harbor Distilling Co., live bluegrass music, and more. Nopalito’s farm fresh produce will permeate the menu and cocktails.

Nopalito Farms | 30321 Castlecrest Dr.

Sunday, September 16

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.