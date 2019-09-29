Sunday Creative Writing Workshop

This long-standing in-person, creative writing workshop that originally started in Los Angeles, now also takes place in San Diego. Tap into your creative side, create new writings that will surprise you, and learn a few things along the way.

* Generate new writings from original writing prompts designed to help you get words on the page and learn to write better scenes. Our writing prompts are different every week, and while we tend to lean into fiction, we also do some journaling, poetry, and some just for sheer creative value.

* Different prompts every week

* Write pages you never would have otherwise

* Get writing tips and learn what’s working in your writing and why

* Get excited again about writing

* Write for 2.5 hours and come away with new material

* Try your hand at different kinds of writing

* Meet other writers

Not critique-based: There is no critique (as each piece you write is so new) only much-needed positive reinforcement and tips to encourage you to reach the potential of each piece.

If you are interested in receiving critique or guidance on your book project, please check out our Private Coaching or our First-Draft Incubator.

Register for any Sunday you'd like (or every Sunday!).