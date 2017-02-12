Sunday Salon - Staged Reading of "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037
San Diego Actors Theatre will celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 with their Staged Reading Series and the award-winning "Love Letters" by A.R. Gurney featuring real life husband and wife acting team, Byron La Due and Kathi Diamant and directed by Artistic Director, Patricia Elmore Costa.
Info
La Jolla Riford Library 7555 Draper Ave, La Jolla, La Jolla, California 92037 View Map
La Jolla