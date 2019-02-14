Sunrise Movement and the Green New Deal

The Story of a Rising Youth Climate Organization and a Bold Solution for the Climate Crisis

Learn about the Sunrise Movement's story and about their efforts to push climate policy forward with increased urgency. We'll discuss the original historical New Deal & the current Green New Deal as envisioned by Sunrise, and we'll compare and contrast it with other climate policy at the national level.

Karl Aldinger is a software engineer, energy wonk, and climate activist. He recently became a volunteer Organizer with Sunrise Movement, co-founding the San Diego Hub of Sunrise. He also continues his work with the North County Climate Change Alliance and San Diego 350.

There will be time for questions from the audience and light refreshments will be served.

https://www.facebook.com/groups/SunriseMovement.SanDiego/

Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance