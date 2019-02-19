With unmatched views in Surf & Sand Resort’s seaside location, guests and locals can perfect their yoga skills as they channel the sun-charged healing powers of crystals in the two-part Sunset Crystal Yoga series. Guests can integrate health and fitness easily into their travel itineraries, all while enjoying spectacular sunset views and relaxing to the serene sounds of the California’s coast. The guided, unique crystal-infused yoga class builds on improving both mind and body and is ideal for any yoga level. Classes will be held Tuesday, February 19 and Wednesday, March 20.