Sunset Mixer and Dance Under the Stars - Singles ages 40+

Oceanside – join singles, ages 40 and beyond, at the Springhill Suites for an evening of socializing and dancing under the stars. The event is on the upstairs patio which features a panoramic ocean view to take in the evening’s sunset.

The evening starts at 6:30 PM with an ice-breaker for a chance to mingle and meet new singles. Complimentary light appetizers are served from 6:30 – 7:15 PM

Breez’n, a San Diego cover band, starts playing at 7:00 PM and will feature a large selection of dance music for the evening until 10 PM.

Dress Code: Upscale, dress-to-impress. For men – long pants, dress shirt. Sports coat optional. No shorts, t-shirts, sandals. Women – evening attire, dress, pant suit, etc. Heaters are setup, yet a sweater might be needed if there’s a night time ocean breeze.

Prizes are drawn at 10:00 PM with options to enjoy the fireplace and ocean views after this until 11 PM.

Parking options:

– FREE on the street after 6:00 PM. Also FREE in the Coaster rail station two blocks away. $5 parking in the three adjacent municipal lots. Hotel valet parking – $13

April 29th as International Dance Day .. so a great time to be out dancing with the chance to meet San Diego and Orange county singles.

Advance Tickets – $15/person for the first ticket; $10 for each additional ticket when purchased together. Door – $20 / person