With spectacular views of the San Diego skyline at sunset, the Westgate Hotel's rooftop will be home to the 6th Annual Sunset Poolside Jazz Series, featuring an incredible lineup of the best smooth jazz artists in Southern California. Trumpet virtuoso, composer, producer, and educator in the San Diego jazz community, Gilbert Castellanos curates this special event that will take place every Thursday evening. No reservations are required, and tables are first come, first serve. A $25 food and beverage minimum per person applies for each event, and parking is available for $10.

This week, join us as Irving Flores takes over the rooftop stage. Accomplished pianist, composer, and arranger, Flores is a Latin music giant who has performed with Bill Watrous, Charles McPherson, Abraham Laboriel, Poncho Sanchez, and the Spanish Harlem Orchestra.

