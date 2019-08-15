Lorraine Castellanos Trio

The Westgate Hotel 1055 2nd Ave , San Diego, California 92101

With spectacular views of the San Diego skyline at sunset, the Westgate Hotel's rooftop will be home to the 6th Annual Sunset Poolside Jazz Series, featuring an incredible lineup of the best smooth jazz artists in Southern California. Trumpet virtuoso, composer, producer, and educator in the San Diego jazz community, Gilbert Castellanos curates this special event that will take place every Thursday evening. No reservations are required, and tables are first come, first serve. A $25 food and beverage minimum per person applies for each event, and parking is available for $10.

This week, join us as Lorraine Castellanos Trio takes over the rooftop stage. Jazz chantress and classical guitarist, Lorraine Castellanos shares her intense passion for music with her perceptive phrasing and tone, both as an instrumentalist and vocalist.

