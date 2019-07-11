Sunset Poolside Jazz Series with Matt Hall Quartet

Westgate Hotel 1055 Second Ave., San Diego, California 92101

With spectacular views of the San Diego skyline at sunset, the Westgate Hotel's rooftop will be home to the 6th Annual Sunset Poolside Jazz Series, featuring an incredible lineup of the best smooth jazz artists in Southern California. Trumpet virtuoso, composer, producer, and educator in the San Diego jazz community, Gilbert Castellanos curates this special event that will take place every Thursday evening. No reservations are required, and tables are first come, first serve. A $25 food and beverage minimum per person applies for each event, and parking is available for $10.

This week, join us as Matt Hall Quartet takes over the rooftop stage. It will be an evening of rich sounds and cool vibes with the Matt Hall Quartet, featuring Hall (trombone), Irving Flores (piano), Mackenzie Leighton (upright bass), and Charles Weller (drums).

A $25 food and beverage minimum per person applies for each event, and parking is available for $10.

View Map
619-238-1818
