Sunset & Wine Dinner with DAOU Vineyards

Toast the sunset from Grand Hyatt San Diego's private top floor balcony overlooking the Pacific Ocean and downtown cityscape with an amuse-bouche and glass of wine. After sunset, make your way downstairs to the waterfront Sally's Fish House & Bar for a five-course dinner expertly paired with premium wines by DAOU Vineyards. Join DAOU Vineyards Regional Manager, Daniel Brunner, as he guides you through an informative and delicious evening featuring a selection of fresh, sustainable dishes, including kauai prawns risotto and braised short rib ragu. A full menu can be found in the event link.