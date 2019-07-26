Super Girl Surf Pro

NISSAN SUPER GIRL PRO -- the world’s largest female surfing event -- returns for its 13th year to Oceanside Pier, July 26-28, featuring more than 100 TOP pros from all over the world. It's the only all-women’s WSL qualifying event in the U.S. & with the 2020 Olympics around the corner, you won't want to miss seeing these world-class surfers right in our backyard.

This FREE family friendly EVENT also includes FREE CONCERTS by Radio Disney, including headliner Natasha Bedingfield debuting new music, appearance by Bethany Hamilton as well as the always-popular festival village featuring e-sports gaming, female fitness challenges, skateboarding competition, female DJs, beer garden for 21+, and vendor giveaways.

Expected to complete are returning champion Carissa Moore, Caroline Marks, Stephanie Gilmore, Lakey Peterson, Coco Ho, Alana Blanchard, Sage Erickson, Tatiana Weston-Webb, and many more!

More Details -> https://supergirlpro.com/