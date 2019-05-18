Super Kaleidoscope Hazy Triple IPA

Join us for the release of our grooviest beer yet! Super Kaleidoscope is a New England-style, hazy Triple IPA brewed with the good people at Modern Times Beer!

Brewed by Eric O'Connor and Doug Pominville from Thorn and Andrew Schwartz, Morgan Tenwick and Nate McIntyre from Modern Times, Super Kaleidoscope is a perfect representation of the collaborative experience when breweries come together to create a beer. The ideas and talents from each brewer mix and mingle together in a beautiful amalgam that has never been done before or will be done after, creating a gorgeous, unique brew that excites your senses and delights your taste buds.

Sit back and relax and let the flavors of mango, pomelo, and tangelo float across your tongue like a tiny butterfly in a warm spring breeze from the generous use of these aromatic hops including Nelson Sauvin, Citra, and Mosaic.

We are releasing this 11% beer on Saturday, May 18th at Thorn Barrio Logan and Sunday, May 19th at Thorn North Park. Come in for a pint and to grab a six-pack of this extremely limited beer!