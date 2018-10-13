Surftoberfest
Enjoy a great brew with an amazing view, and make a difference today. We will have awesome music and food for purchase. Your ticket purchase includes admission, t-shirt, a tasting glass, and UNLIMITED tastings. Your full ticket purchase proceeds provide healthy back surgery and health alternatives to single parents, Veterans, and economically disadvantaged persons. Your ticket is 100% tax deductible.
Hello Betty Fish House 211 Mission Ave., Oceanside, California 92054 View Map
