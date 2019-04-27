Surviving Together Benefit Concert

Banding Survivors! is a benefit concert for survivors of human trafficking.

San Diego Youth Services STARS (Surviving Together, Achieving and Reaching for Success) program empowers survivors ages 13-24 to leave sexual exploitation and trafficking by providing emotional support to develop their inner strengths, improve their self-esteem and identify their dreams. Last year, STARS helped 189 survivors of human trafficking and provided 42 community trainings. https://sdyouthservices.org/

Our performers!

TRU7H: IG- @TRU7Hwas

Wilnisha Almond Sutton, better known as TRU7H, is an Artivist. She uses her vocal abilities and life’s lessons to inspire folks to change. She’s a voice for the voiceless. She has taking San Diego and many other places by storm with her boldness. TRU7H is just TRUTH. She’s a very honest person in all of life’s facets, who has learned to not tell all her truths to strangers…but if she could, she would. “It’s something powerful about owning your truth no matter how ugly it may be,” which puts her into an authentic yet vulnerable category of her own. She believes in all forms of love and in her community. “Love is a super power that we all possess we just have to tap into it more.”

Saba:

San Diego-based singer/songwriter performing full band for this show.

IG: mssabaloo

www.mssabaloo.com

reverbnation.com/mssabaloo

soundcloud.com/mssabaloo

Iris Moné:

The Voice finalist, Italian like pasta and Swiss like the cheese, soul singer-songwriter & musician. In San Diego for the past 4 years, she developed her own style of soulful music. What characterizes her is her warm and radiant energy while she performs.

www.facebook.com/irismonemusic

www.instagram.com/iris.mone

www.youtube.com/IrisMone