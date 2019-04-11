Susan G. Komen San Diego More Than Pink Annual Dinner

Pink is important and, if you ask us, there’s not enough pink as long as 41,000 women and men continue to die each year in the U.S. from breast cancer. However, pink is more than just a color; it represents the impact that each person is making in the fight against the most frequently diagnosed cancer worldwide.

Our Annual Dinner will be held on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine. We will bring together over 350 attendees demonstrating what it means to be More Than Pink. Attendees will include business leaders in San Diego’s biotech and life science industries, executive level hospital administrators, healthcare and wellness professionals, medical professionals, local philanthropists, elected officials, and people whose lives have been impacted by or are passionate about the fight against breast cancer.