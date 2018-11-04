Susan G. Komen San Diego Race for the Cure

This year's Race for the Cure will have a 5k and 1 mile route option and feature live entertainment, food trucks, and a vender expo. Our annual walk makes it possible for Komen San Diego to remove barriers in breast cancer care, improve the law to assure healthcare access and elevate the women and men directly impacted by breast cancer. In addition to raising funds for the breast cancer movement, the event also increases awareness, celebrates breast cancer survivorship and honors those who have lost their battle with the disease.