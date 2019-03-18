Warwick's will host Susan Meissner as she discusses and signs her new book, "The Last Year of the War." Meissner is the award-winning author of "A Bridge Across the Ocean."

This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.

Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.