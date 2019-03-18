Susan Meissner
Warwick's Bookstore 7812 Girard Ave., La Jolla, California 92037
Warwick's will host Susan Meissner as she discusses and signs her new book, "The Last Year of the War." Meissner is the award-winning author of "A Bridge Across the Ocean."
This event is free and open to the public. Reserved Seating is available when the book is pre-ordered from Warwick's for the event. Only books purchased from Warwick's will be signed.
Please visit our website or call the Warwick's Book Dept. (858) 454-0347 for details.
