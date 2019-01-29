The Library Shop, in partnership with Warwick’s Books, is proud to present bestselling Author Susan Orlean (The Orchid Thief) reading and discussing her latest work, The Library Book, at the brand new Craftsman-inspired Mission Hills-Hillcrest/Harley & Bessie Knox Library. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to meet one of America’s most gifted writers in the San Diego Public Library System’s newest building! This event is free and open to the public but seating will be limited. In order to be guaranteed a seat you must purchase a copy of The Library Book directly from The Library Shop.

Copies of The Library Book may be purchased online at www.libraryshopsd.org/events, by visiting the Library Shop or by calling us at 619-236-5802.