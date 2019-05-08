Cloak and Petal is hosting its first ever Sushi and Sake night, and we would love for you to be a part of it! The event is taking place on May 8, from 7:00 p.m.- 10:00 p.m. This special night will include a five course sushi dinner with three sake pairings. Each course paired with a Japanese sake tasting.

All dishes are designed to share and will be prepared based on your group size.

There are only 16 spots available for this exclusive night in the Cloak room at the King and Queen Table, so book soon! It will be $125 per guest, including tax and tip.

You can reserve your spot by emailing events@cloakandpetal.com.