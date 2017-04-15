The SustainABLE Festival highlights the three pillars of sustainability—healthy people, healthy communities, and healthy environments—through hands-on science demonstrations created by the National Informal STEM Education Network. Learn about the efforts of different organizations in San Diego County to help us all create a more sustainable region. This event is done in partnership with UC San Diego, Urban Growth, SALK Institute, Climate Science Alliance, La Jolla Historical Society and Energy Coalition. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fleet Science Center. Free with gallery admission to the Fleet.