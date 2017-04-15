SustainABLE Festival

to Google Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101

The SustainABLE Festival highlights the three pillars of sustainability—healthy people, healthy communities, and healthy environments—through hands-on science demonstrations created by the National Informal STEM Education Network. Learn about the efforts of different organizations in San Diego County to help us all create a more sustainable region. This event is done in partnership with UC San Diego, Urban Growth, SALK Institute, Climate Science Alliance, La Jolla Historical Society and Energy Coalition. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Fleet Science Center. Free with gallery admission to the Fleet.

Info

Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

Balboa Park

Visit Event Website

6192381233

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00 iCalendar - SustainABLE Festival - 2017-04-15 10:00:00