Sweetheart’s Saturday

La Jolla Shores La Jolla Shores Drive, La Jolla, California 92037

Sun & sip with your sweetheart on this Chauffeured Winery Tour. Spend a romantic day visiting 3 vineyards in San Diego County. Our expert tour guide gives a wine tasting appreciation and guests enjoy a light winery meal on this adventure.

More information: https://sandiegobeerwinespiritstours.com/tours/chauffeured-tours/chauffeured-san-diego-winery-tour/

La Jolla Shores La Jolla Shores Drive, La Jolla, California 92037
