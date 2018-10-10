Swing! - 4 Week Series Class
Cori-ography Dance 1795 University Ave, San Diego, California 92103
Each Series Needs 8 students to run. Space is limited! Register now or contact us to apply existing class credits towards the series! Series classes are $40 per person for the 4 week course. Let us know if as can help sign you up!
You do not need a partner to participate, but it is recommended to maximize your dance time!
All levels welcome- We start with basics and will build up. :)
Spread the word and let us know if you need any help registering or if you have any other questions!
Can't wait to see you!
Info
Cori-ography Dance 1795 University Ave, San Diego, California 92103 View Map
Dance
Hillcrest, San Diego