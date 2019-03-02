Sword Fighting Demos at First Ever Open House in 23 Years

CABRILLO ACADEMY OF THE SWORD HOSTS FIRST EVER OPEN HOUSE EVENT IN 23 YEARS

WHAT: Cabrillo Academy of the Sword will host an Open House Event on Saturday, March 2 from 11:30 to 12:30, the first since it opened its doors 23 years ago. Visitors and guests will get a rare opportunity to be regaled and awed with fencing demos, anecdotes on the history of fencing, and complimentary refreshments.

To celebrate those who sign up during Open House, Cabrillo Academy of the Sword is offering $50 off the 8-week program, $100 off couples signing up for the 8-week program, or first month free for the 24-week instruction program (a savings of $90)!

WHY: "Our open house will be a great opportunity for our neighbors and friends to see our facilities, meet our coaches, enjoy some refreshments, and get a chance to try out the sport for a discount and understand why it is so accessible and deemed a 'lifetime sport'," says Edwin Hurst, Fencing Master. "One of our oldest members, Frank Hewitt, for example, won Gold for the Veteran World Championship in Épée at age 73 last year."

Cabrillo Academy of the Sword is the oldest established fencing club in San Diego. An official member club of USA Fencing, Cabrillo Academy of the Sword is a private club for members of the U.S. Fencing Association offering a place for recreational fencers to learn and enjoy the 500-year-old sport along with providing a source of high-level, professional fencing instruction for the San Diego area. Cabrillo Academy of the Sword also provides the facilities, instruction and training to enable tournament fencers to be successful at the highest competitive levels.

WHERE: Cabrillo Academy of the Sword is located at 3339 Adams Avenue in Normal Heights above LeStats West. For more information visit to www.cabrillosword.com or call (619) 584-2478.

WHEN: Open House: Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.