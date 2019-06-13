The Current State of the Ocean-What is it telling us About Climate Change?

To celebrate World Oceans Day in June plan on attending this informative presentation by Dr. Lynne Talley, a Distinguished Professor of Physical Oceanography at Scripps Institution of Oceanography, UCSD. Her research focuses on the general circulation of the ocean, the ocean’s role in climate, and the role of various oceanic and atmospheric conditions that affect ocean currents and property distributions. She has spent many months on research ships collecting oceanographic data and is continuously active in international steering groups and oversight committees for collection and use of oceanographic data.

In her talk Dr. Talley will cover the following:

-Planet warming, and where the warming is being found in the ocean.

-Evidence for this being caused by rising greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere.

-Ocean acidification due to the rising levels of CO2 in the atmosphere.

-Sea level change.

There will be time for questions from the audience. Complimentary refreshments provided by Elaine Bryan, Holistic Nutritionist from Body and Soul Nourishment.

Presented in conjunction with the North County Climate Change Alliance