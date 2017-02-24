Circumvent: Dance-in-the-Round

White Box Live Arts 2590 Truxtun Road, Studio 205, San Diego, California 92106

Blythe Barton Dance Company presents two new pieces that attempt to shift space and perspective to bring athletic choreography a hair's breadth from the audience. At 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 26. $15-$20. 714-345-9861, blythebartondance.org

