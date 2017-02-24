Circumvent: Dance-in-the-Round

Blythe Barton Dance Company presents two new pieces that attempt to shift space and perspective to bring athletic choreography a hair's breadth from the audience. At 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 24, 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 25 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb, 26. $15-$20. 714-345-9861, blythebartondance.org