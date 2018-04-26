T.J. Miller is one of the most sought after comedians in the comedy world, but not in the drama world, or the finance world. One of Variety’s “Top 10 Comics to Watch,” EW's “Next Big Things in Comedy." Most recently, Miller’s voice stars in Disney’s Academy-Award winning animated feature, BIG HERO 6. You may recognize his non-animated face and body from his role in 2014’s surprise indie hit TRANSFORMERS 4, or Mike Judge’s HBO comedy series SILICON VALLEY, for which he received the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Comedy. His podcast "Cashing in with T.J. Miller" on nerdist.com is listened to by 12 and ½ people, and he is a nationally touring standup, criss crossing the country listening to Kris Kross (he's also done shows in the U.K. and Puerto Rico (Puerto Rico did not go well)). He has been performing his absurdist observational standup act for over 10 years, and has never gone to the bathroom in his pants on stage. His hour long Comedy Central stand-up special T.J. MILLER: NO REAL REASON and hip-hop/pop/folk music album "THE EXTENDED PLAY E.P.," an E.P. with 41 tracks, and the ILLEGAL ART REMIXTAPE are all available now.

He hosted Comedy Central’s MASH-UP, a mashup of standup, sketches and visualizations, and has appeared on CHELSEA LATELY more than most women his height. He got his start touring with Second City in Chicago and improvising with Annoyance Theater, iO, and managers at electronics stores asking why he is late and smells like gin. Miller has been in a number of major studio films including CLOVERFIELD, SHE'S OUT OF MY LEAGUE, SEEKING A FRIEND FOR THE END OF THE WORLD, OUR IDIOT BROTHER, YOGI BEAR 3D (Ranger Jones, his greatest role to date), UNSTOPPABLE, and GET HIM TO THE GREEK. He has appeared on television in THE LEAGUE, CARPOOLERS, GOODWIN GAMES, HAPPY ENDINGS and other canceled programs. Miller also talks like an old drag queen after a hard night of chain smoking, and thus voiced the character ‘Tuffnut’ in the Oscar nominated animated film HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON and HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON 2. He voices Robbie from GRAVITY FALLS on Disney and Tuffnut in the Netflix HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON TV series, and GORBURGER, a very strange show you just have to google to understand. He will next be seen on the big screen in FOX’s comic book adaptation of DEADPOOL opposite Ryan Reynolds. He currently resides in Hollywood, California, where he struggles to find meaning in an uncertain world. He is a comedian.

🎬 IMDB: http://www.imdb.com/name/nm2554352/