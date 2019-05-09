The Women's Arm-wrestling Tournament 2019 is a Mother's Day throw-down between 16 female-owned businesses in Uptown and Downtown San Diego. Last year we raised Nearly $3,000 for the The San Diego Rescue Mission in support of their emergency and long term shelters for women and children, This year we're fighting for Becky's House at the YWCA. $5 donation at the door, raffles, prizes and good old fashioned fun! 21+ only. #momarms