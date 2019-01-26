Table Top Auction
Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum (AGSEM), 2040 North Santa Fe , Vista, California 92083
Come consign your old treasures at the Antique Gas and Steam Engine Museum! Limited number of spaces available, call for more info- 760-941-1791. Drop by for a day of browsing and bidding to see what gems await you. Auction begins at 9:00AM and ends when the last item has been called. https://www.facebook.com/events/346736145908129/
