Taco Fights 5!

to Google Calendar - Taco Fights 5! - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Taco Fights 5! - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Taco Fights 5! - 2017-02-16 19:00:00 iCalendar - Taco Fights 5! - 2017-02-16 19:00:00

The Blind Burro 639 J Street, San Diego, California 92101

TACO FIGHTS are back at The Blind Burro!

Each week, top local chefs will battle it out in the kitchen for the BEST TACO! On Taco Fight nights, come in and do a blind tasting of each taco and cast your vote for your favorite every THURSDAY in February from 7pm-9pm. Winners from each round will compete in the Championship on Thursday, 2/23 to win the BEST TACO title and crown!

The Blind Burro 639 J Street, San Diego, California 92101 View Map

East Village

