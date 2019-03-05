Taco Tuesday Birthday Edition - Brianna Turns 10

That's right, we're pulling out all the stops to celebrate one of our favorite little girls, Miss Briana for a very special taco takeover happening March 5 from 5-10pm.

Miss Brianna and her mother Maribel, a member of the incredible Specialty Produce Team, have been among our biggest supporters over the years. When her mom asked what she wanted to do for her 10th Birthday, Brianna enthusiastically replied, "Have a party at Galaxy Taco!". So, that's what we're doing.

Chef and fellow Brianna mentor, Jason McLeod of Ironside will be joining our team and Miss Brianna to create some very cool tacos. Please join us and bring the kiddos along for a collaboration of friends.