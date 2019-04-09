Taco Tuesday Cooking Class
Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950
Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.
At this class you will:
Harvest produce from the garden
Prepare delicious, healthy Taco Tuesday-inspired recipes
Enjoy a delectable meal
Take home some bounty from the garden
Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019
Class time:
6PM – 8:30PM
Cost: $50/person OR
$45/person if you register for three or more.
Info
Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950 View Map
Food & Drink, Outdoors
National City