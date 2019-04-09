Taco Tuesday Cooking Class

Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center 2525 N , San Diego, California 91950

Join us for a fun, informative, and hands-on cooking class in our beautiful Gardens.

At this class you will:

Harvest produce from the garden

Prepare delicious, healthy Taco Tuesday-inspired recipes

Enjoy a delectable meal

Take home some bounty from the garden

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Class time:

6PM – 8:30PM

Cost: $50/person OR

$45/person if you register for three or more.

Info

Food & Drink, Outdoors
National City
6194344281
