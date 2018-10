Join LOLA 55 for the kick-off of their monthly Taco Tuesday series in the East Village's IDEA1 HUB. They'll be serving four of their signature tacos alongside LOLA 55 essentials-- rice, beans and agua fresca. It doesn't stop there, they'll have a DJ spinning as guests play traditional Mexican loteria on a large screen in the IDEA1 HUB, one of East Village's newest al fresco spaces.