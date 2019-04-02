Kicking off Tuesday, April 2, Galaxy Taco is launching a new taco competition featuring the area's top chefs.

Taco Wars Round 1 will feature Chef Jason McLeod (Ironside) and Chef Jason Knibb (Nine-Ten). The two chefs will take over the Galaxy Taco kitchen and battle it out to prepare the best taco of the night. Guests will vote for their favorite eat and the winner will be announced on Galaxy Taco's Instagram account (@galaxytacosd) the following morning.

This competition is the first in a series of Taco Wars happening throughout the year. The winner of each war will move on to the ultimate showdown where the all-around winner will be awarded a donation to the charity of their choice. Head over beginning @ 5pm until close.