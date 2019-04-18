Tahona's Vago Mezcal Paired Dinner

Mezcal bar and tasting room Tahona in Old Town will host a one-night-only dinner event with Mexico’s artisanal Mezcal Vago on Thursday, April 18 from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Celebrating the culturally vibrant region of Oaxaca, where Mezcal Vago seeks out and sources from talented small batch mezcaleros, this four course meal designed by Tahona’s Executive Chef Adrian Villareal will bring together foodies and mezcal enthusiasts for an intimate evening held in Tahona’s communal tasting room.

Each of this dinner’s Oaxaca inspired courses will be paired with a different expression from around Oaxaca, with Mezcal Vago’s founder and respected expert Judah Kuper attending and guiding guests through each tasting. Intended to be both an indulgent dinner and an educative experience, guests will gain a greater understanding of the terroir and processes that shape mezcal’s distinct flavors as they dine.

During this evening, Tahona will also co-host a special happy hour with Mezcal Vago between 5 and 7 p.m. featuring a unique cocktail made with Vago Espadin for $7. All Tahona guests 21+ years of age are invited to enjoy happy hour.

Guests may secure their seats to Tahona’s Mezcal Vago Dinner through Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/vago-mezcal-paired-dinner-w-owner-judah-kuper-tickets-58878428966 and view additional upcoming events--including mezcal tastings, meditations and more--at www.facebook.com/pg/tahonamezcal/events.

About Tahona: Opened in San Diego’s Old Town in November 2018, Tahona is one of the country’s few proper mezcal tasting rooms with 120+ varieties and events including mezcal meditations, tastings and mezcal-centric group trips to Baja. Uniquely located beside the historic Cemetery of El Campo Santo and deeply inspired by Mexican culture and traditions, Tahona’s craft cocktails take center stage along with Executive Chef Adrian Villareal’s Oaxaca and Baja inspired cuisine. A wanderlust-worthy interior boasts Spanish archways leading into a mezcal tasting room, hand painted tiles, Mexican rope seats and large rattan lights overhead. Tahona also works closely with Corazon de Vida, a 501C3 nonprofit supporting orphanages throughout Baja California. Visit Tahona at 2414 San Diego Avenue daily from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. and at www.tahonabar.com, and socialize with @tahonamezcal on Instagram.