For the 7th year in a row, the San Diego Asian Film Festival presents the Taiwan Film Showcase, the largest annual presentation of Taiwanese cinema outside of Asia. Every year, the Showcase highlights the diversity of perspectives, languages, stories, and genres by feature-length and short filmmakers in Taiwan today. And for the first time, we are adding virtual reality films to the program.

In addition to our Taiwan Film Showcase, this year, SDAFF will feature virtual reality in a program titled "Virtual Reality From Taiwan," featuring short narrative experiences that poke fun at tradition and reveal history in 360 degrees.