Taiwan Philharmonic & Stephen Hough

The Washington Post describes pianist Stephen Hough as “a virtuoso who begins where others leave off.” In this one-night-only performance, he joins the Taiwan Philharmonic in Liszt’s dramatic first piano concerto. One of today’s greatest living pianists, Hough has been named by The Economist as one of the Twenty Living Polymaths, and he was the first classical performer to be awarded a MacArthur Fellowship. The Guardian describes his performances as “the most perfect piano playing conceivable.”

The Taiwan Philharmonic visits San Diego as part of their 2018 North American tour after a highly-acclaimed 2016 US debut. “From Formosa” refers to a historic republic on the island of Taiwan. This performance traces Taiwan’s classical music tradition with Taiwanese composer Gordon Chin’s ‘Dancing Song’ and works by Debussy and Ravel. Music Director Shao-Chia Lü conducts.

Program:

Gordon Chin: “Dancing Song” from Three Aboriginal Songs for Orchestra

Franz Liszt: Piano Concerto No. 1 in E-flat Major, S. 124

Claude Debussy: La mer

Maurice Ravel: Daphnis et Chloe Suite No. 2

Performers:

Taiwan Philharmonic

Shao-Chia Lü, conductor

Stephen Hough, piano