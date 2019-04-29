Taken at Midnight at North Coast Repertory Theatre
WHAT: TAKEN AT MIDNIGHT by Mark Hayhurst
SCHEDULE: April 29, 2019 at 7:30pm
BOX OFFICE: (858) 481-1055 or www.northcoastrep.org
DESCRIPTION: Based on true events in 1931 Berlin, a courageous mother resists the rising Nazi party in order to free her imprisoned son. This riveting drama explores the heroic battle of the weak against the powerful, the truth against the lies, and mothers against murderers.
PRICE: FREE
To reserve tickets, visit our website at www.northcoastrep.org, or call the Box Office at 858-481-1055. North Coast Repertory Theatre is located at 987 Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach, CA 92075.