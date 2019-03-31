Let's Talk About Art
Water's Edge Faith Community 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, California 92107
Calling All Artists! Come in and celebrate art and the opening of Ocean Beach's first Community Art Gallery March 31st, 2019 at 11:00am. Meet local artist, director, and activist, Miss Sarah Jumper. She will share her love of art with us as well as a glimpse into her inner creative works. Join in the Q&A and take in her one of a kind seashell art and oceanic creativity.
Info
Water's Edge Faith Community 1984 Sunset Cliffs Blvd., San Diego, California 92107 View Map
Art , Talks & Discussions
Ocean Beach