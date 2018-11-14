Talk About Drama: The Stories Behind the Curtain at the Horton Grand Theatre

Located in the heart of San Diego’s Historic Gaslamp Quarter stands the iconic Horton Grand Theater- a testament to the transformative power of the Arts. Join us on November 14th at the Horton Grand Hotel as Kit Goldman, Founder of the Horton Grand Theatre, shares stories from “behind the curtain” of how this Historic icon of the Gaslamp came to fruition and how it helped transform the district into the thriving commercial area we know today.

In 1979, when Goldman began her search for a theater space in the Gaslamp, 4th Avenue below Market was a no man’s land. The sidewalks were crumbling, there were no street lights and the Rescue Mission was the major destination.

Although San Diego’s gentry had not ventured below Market in decades she, and her then husband, Dan Pearson, had a burning vision of what the historic district could become. Battling through major obstacles, in 1980 Goldman opened the 96-seat Gaslamp Quarter Theatre on the site of an old Chinese Dancehall in the Pacifica Hotel on 4th Ave and launched the first season of her fledgling theater troupe.

The lecture will take place at the Horton Grand Hotel: 311 Island Ave, San Diego, CA 92101.

History Talks! is a monthly lecture series presented by the Gaslamp Museum at the Davis-Horton House. Each month a local historian or specialist will delve into topics related to San Diego and the Davis-Horton House to bring a unique glimpse into the history of our city. Come hear history come alive!

November 14, 2018 at 7pm. Lectures are free for Members, $5 non-members.