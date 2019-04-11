Talk: An Evening with ManRabbit

Thursday, April 11, 2019 6-8PM

Free to attend

Join us for an evening of conversation with the powerful duo that is ManRabbit as they discuss the process and inspiration behind their work.

ManRabbit is a collaboration by San Diego artists Lee Selman and Carla Naden. The two female artists work together as a team to layer fabric and paper, paint, jewels and sparkles, and finally top each piece with a thick resin coat, leaving the works with a luxurious gleam.

Their exhibition "Sweating Glitter" is now on view through May 19, 2019.

Site: https://sparksgallery.com/events/an-evening-with-manrabbit

FB: https://www.facebook.com/events/307872143208523/

Parking:

Parking is most available at the Park It On Market parking structure at 614 Market St (and 7th Ave) for $1 per hour before 6PM. After 6PM, $10 flat rate or reserve your parking spot ahead of time, visit the Sparks Gallery SpotHero Parking Page and book a spot with rates up to 50% off drive-up. https://spothero.com/san-diego/sparks-gallery-parking