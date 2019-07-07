Originating from Chinese folklore, Tanabata is a holiday that celebrates the meeting of Orihime and Hikoboshi! Separated by the Milky Way, the stars Orihime and Hikoboshi are able to meet once per year on the seventh day of the seventh month.

On Sunday, July 7th, JFG has partnered with the Minatomo Japanese Community to have their inaugural Tanabata Festival in San Diego! Guests of all ages are invited to enjoy the summer sun with festival foods, carnival games, cultural performances and demonstrations as well as partake in the Tanabata celebration by creating kazari (decorations).

Tanzaku is one of the more popular decorations and are used to write wishes that may be granted. Tanzaku and other types of kazari will be available to either take home or be used to decorate different areas of JFG.

