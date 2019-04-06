Tap Backs with TAP (Charity Spin class)

Tap backs with TAP! Come Spin and Save Lives on Saturday, April 6th at 12:00pm at CycleBar Hillcrest! We expect this event to sell out quickly so please register today!

+Registration is $35 and gets you an amazing spin class (taught by the amazing Taeok who is also a TAP adopter ) and a raffle ticket! (Additional raffle tickets will be available for purchase in the studio).

+100% of proceeds go directly to TAP and our on going efforts to save the lives of homeless dogs!