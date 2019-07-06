TapRoots
The Vine at the Bernardo Winery 13330 Paseo Del Verano, Ste. 5, San Diego, California 92128
Saturday 7/6 at 7 pm; Sunday 7/7 at 2 pm & 4:30 pm
Tap dance history comes alive in California Rhythm Project’s performance of TapRoots. In the tradition of honoring great artists by passing their routines from one generation to the next, this concert features iconic pieces by tap dance pioneers and is a celebration of the legacy left to us by those groundbreaking dancers. Presented by Mojalet Dance Collective, this is the first performance of the 2019 Summer Series at The Vine.
Info
The Vine at the Bernardo Winery 13330 Paseo Del Verano, Ste. 5, San Diego, California 92128 View Map
Rancho Bernardo