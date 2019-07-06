Saturday 7/6 at 7 pm; Sunday 7/7 at 2 pm & 4:30 pm

Tap dance history comes alive in California Rhythm Project’s performance of TapRoots. In the tradition of honoring great artists by passing their routines from one generation to the next, this concert features iconic pieces by tap dance pioneers and is a celebration of the legacy left to us by those groundbreaking dancers. Presented by Mojalet Dance Collective, this is the first performance of the 2019 Summer Series at The Vine.