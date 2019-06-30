The 19th annual Taste of Adams Avenue will feature 48 Adams Avenue restaurants, coffee houses, breweries, wine bars, and unique eateries in one of San Diego's most celebrated neighborhoods. Among this year's participants are An's Dry Cleaning, Blind Lady Ale House, cucina Sorella, El Zarape Mexican Cantina, Mariposa Ice Cream, Nozaru Ramen Bar, San Diego Poke Company, Soda & Swine, Village Vino, and Little Miss Brewing. During the event, there will be a complimentary trolley service along Adams Avenue. Advance tickets are $35, and $40 day of the event. For more details, visit us on the web; www.tasteofadams.com