Taste Of Art: Mono Printing And Mono Typing
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
Join Robin Douglas to learn about printmaking processes used by some of the most iconic printmakers including Degas, Gauguin, and Frankenthaler. Be inspired to create several one-of-a-kind prints in this energetic and spontaneous process. Enjoy appetizers and drinks with a brief presentation. All materials provided.
Oceanside Museum of Art 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside, California 92054
